Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter proposes to girlfriend

Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of TV talk show host Wendy Williams, is reportedly remarrying. Hunter and Williams divorced in 2019.

Hunter, 49, has reportedly proposed to his longtime mistress-turned-fiancée Sharina Hudson, and is prepared to walk down the aisle in the near future, according to media reports.

Hudson, 34, is the woman whom Hunter cheated on Williams with for many years and which eventually resulted in the birth of a child in early 2019. That instance of flagrant infidelity by Hunter became the last straw for Williams, 57, and she filed for divorce in April 2019.

Hudson and Hunter have a 2-year-old daughter, Journey, and reside in an affluent community in Florida.

Hunter’s girlfriend was gifted an $80K engagement ring, but Hudson has been sporting the finger bling on Instagram since at least April 2021.

Williams and Hunter were married for 20 years beginning in 1997 when Williams practically owned the New York radio airwaves. In a TV interview with “Extra” in January 2021, she admitted that Hunter was a “serial” cheater who was unfaithful while she was pregnant with their only child, son Kevin Hunter Jr. But Hudson turned out to be the be the longest-lasting of his mistresses.

This bit of news comes amid the fact that several serious health issues have forced the daytime talk show queen to take a sabbatical from her eponymous show. Furthermore, she had to delay the debut of the latest season several times before the network finally installed a rotating list of celebrity guest hosts. Meanwhile, Williams continues to recover from the aftereffects of the breakthrough coronavirus, Grave’s disease, thyroid complications and mental health issues.