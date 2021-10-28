Lil Nas X’s brother trashes Boosie

The family of Lil Nas X has formed a protective circle around the superstar rapper after Boosie Badazz chucked homophobic bombs at the “Old Town Road” emcee in the past week.

Lil Nas X’s father, R.L. Stafford, was the first to take a swing at Boosie, 38, by telling the Baton Rouge rapper to “go sit your old man looking a– down” during his Instagram story posted on Oct. 26, 2021.

Lil Nas X’s older half-brother, Robert Sleepy, tag-teamed in after Boosie retorted with more insults on his biological son. Sleepy compared his brother’s success to Boosie’s and proceeded to make fun of Boosie’s alleged net worth and recent film.

Turns out that Sleepy was just beginning to turn up the heat on Boosie as he volleyed a gang of insults back at Boosie on Twitter.

My brother on his way to being a billionaire at 22 and that’s y boosie mad lol I’ll be mad too Lil $800,000 @BOOSIEOFFICIAL need to relax big homie 😂😂 — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) October 27, 2021

He has more than jus a PCA nom and is richer than boosie and young boy combined — Bash (@bashonthehead) October 27, 2021

Where your name at @BOOSIEOFFICIAL 👀 https://t.co/ZkU6nRZ0jL — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) October 27, 2021

Ain’t no celebrity defending boosie like he was defending them 😂😂😂😂 idiot — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) October 27, 2021

Boosie if u apologize we might give you a #1 😂😂😂😂 — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) October 27, 2021

Doubt it though — 2 time grammy winning brother (@BigBroSleepyX) October 27, 2021

Some folks advised Sleepy to get back in his lane and leave Boosie alone. But most suspect it was a case of brotherly love kicking in.