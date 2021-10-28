 Skip to content

Lil Nas X’s brother trashes Boosie

October 28, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Boosie (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

The family of Lil Nas X has formed a protective circle around the superstar rapper after Boosie Badazz chucked homophobic bombs at the “Old Town Road” emcee in the past week.


Lil Nas X’s father, R.L. Stafford, was the first to take a swing at Boosie, 38,  by telling the Baton Rouge rapper to “go sit your old man looking a– down” during his Instagram story posted on Oct. 26, 2021.

Lil Nas X’s older half-brother, Robert Sleepy, tag-teamed in after Boosie retorted with more insults on his biological son. Sleepy compared his brother’s success to Boosie’s and proceeded to make fun of Boosie’s alleged net worth and recent film.


Turns out that Sleepy was just beginning to turn up the heat on Boosie as he volleyed a gang of insults back at Boosie on Twitter.

 

Some folks advised Sleepy to get back in his lane and leave Boosie alone. But most suspect it was a case of brotherly love kicking in.

