Boosie tells Lil Nas X to off himself and Twitter responds

Rapper Boosie Badazz unleashed a homophobic tirade against archenemy Lil Nas X, telling the openly gay rapper to kill himself in a vile message delivered on Oct. 23, 2021.

The debacle began on Saturday when Lil Nas joked to his 11 million Instagram followers that he was collaborating on a song with Boosie, even though he knows that Boosie despises him. Boosie has made frequent public pronouncements disapproving of Lil Nas’ sexual orientation.

“So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro,” Nas X said in the IG story. “I got this song with Lil Boosie finna come out. Fire, I ain’t even gon’ lie, for real. Song with Boosie finna come out.”

Lil Nas X says he’s working on a song with Boosie. pic.twitter.com/ofahTBt7ao — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 23, 2021

When Boosie learned that he was being jokingly trolled by Lil Nas, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper went volcanic, hurling a torrent of hateful language at Nas X.

Boosie has been kicked off Instagram three times in the past year or so for obscene and sexually explicit material that he posted on the platform. But he seems unafraid of being exiled off of Twitter as he doubled down on his homophobic rant on Saturday.

Boosie posted an unrelated clip of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith on Twitter. “Let’s be nice. You don’t have to go there. I mean, you’re not wrong, but you didn’t have to say it,” Smith says.

Boosie then followed that tweet up with the following two, which have since been deleted.

Nas X did not directly respond to Boosie’s bashing of him, but he did post this cryptic tweet, fans believe, as a way to let Boosie know that he’s unbothered by Boosie’s hateful rhetoric.