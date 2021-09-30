Boosie said Martin Luther King would be mad that fans are pirating his movie
Rapper Boosie Badazz actually invoked the name of Martin Luther King to convey his rage that some fans have watched bootleg versions of his self-financed movie about his life called My Struggle.
Boosie was decked out in a red suit and sneakers for the premiere for My Struggle on Sept. 22, 2021.
Boosie, took the airwaves on the one platform that he has not been evicted from yet, Twitter, to continue bashing Facebook’s founding billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, for kicking him off Instagram multiple times. As most people know, Facebook owns IG.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, lyricist claims that Facebook kicked him off IG when he tried to get fellow rapper Drake to help him promote his film.
Afterward, Boosie, who was born Torrence Hatch Jr., sent a couple of irate tweets about folks watching the bootleg versions of his movie, which he said is taking food out of his children’s mouths.
The thing that triggered Twitter, however, is the fact that Boosie, 38, had the audacity to bring Martin Luther King’s name into this alleged issue.
Still smarting over the perceived slight, Boosie rejected a fan who watched My Struggle on YouTube instead of purchasing it.
