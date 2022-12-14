Boosie releases urban version of ‘Home Alone’; wants to create Black Netflix

Boosie has mastered being a trending topic on social media with social rants on everything from hip-hop to community issues and even politics. His ability to remain unfiltered in a culture that penalizes authenticity has kept his longstanding fan base extremely loyal in spite of his often-controversial views. This holiday season, Boosie hopes his fans and Christmas enthusiasts will tune in to his new movie, Where’s MJ?, an urban version of the Christmas classic, Home Alone which catapulted actor Macaulay Culkin to superstardom and remains a holiday classic. Boosie wrote, directed, produced and stars in the film which features his son as the lead character in the film.

“I picked my villains first,” Boosie says of his process. “Once I had the villains locked in everything else fell into place. I’m playing several characters in the movie. I’m getting my Eddie Murphy on.”

The self-proclaimed movie buff says wanted to try his hand at doing a Christmas movie because he realized Christmas is the biggest commercial holiday.

“I know people spend money on Christmas, so I decided to make this movie. Home Alone is funny, but I wanted to make our version. It’s starring my son, comedian Desi Banks and Atlanta legend Trouble,” he says.

Boosie referenced Eddie Murphy after sharing that Coming to America is his favorite movie, followed by Menace to Society and Stand By Me.

“I love so many different types of movies and I want to do them all. I’m creating and writing and directing films on Boosiemovie.com, but I’m giving others a chance too. We’re taking submissions from directors, producers and writers that may have been overlooked but deserve a chance. I want to create the Black version of Netflix,” he says.

Where’s MJ? is available for pre-order on boosiemovies.com and will debut on Christmas Day.

“We put out Water Boys a while ago because I saw that’s what everybody was talking about in Atlanta. I saw what was going on and immediately saw that was a movie, so we did it. Next, I want to do a thriller, a horror film. So, if there are filmmakers out there that have an idea, they can reach out. We’ll know immediately if they are serious or not,” Boosie says.