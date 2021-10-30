KJ Rose shares how to get best performance of your life through your brand

KJ Rose is the author of The Rose Effect: Eight Steps to Delivering The Performance of Your Life and an artist development and performance specialist. She is also the founder of The Rose Effect LLC, a global stage consultancy that helps creatives, executives, and artists of all disciplines expand beyond their perceived capacity. Rose describes her eight-step theory and the motivation for her book.

What is a performance director?

I started as a performance coach. But then I found myself having new experiences and stretching and having to access new parts of my skill set. And so my title is now artist development and performance director. And so I am always of the belief that as a performance director, I am the spark, I am the activator, the one that helps you to take potential energy to kinetic energy so that you can access levels of potential that you were either unaware of or have laid dormant. Wherever you’re occupying space, I want to make sure that your external expression is honest and truthful.

