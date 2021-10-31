Tony Christon-Walker walks in his truth as a gay Black father

Tony Christon-Walker grew up concealing his true identity. Walker as a young, Black gay boy, Walker did not have many role models to pattern his life after, so he did what everyone else did. “I tried until I figured it out. Figuring out meant that I learned by trial and error.” The results of Walker’s trials and tribulations turned out to be amazing. Walker raised two straight Black boys into manhood.

Walker, a native of Birmingham, Alabama penned his first book, Walking In Truth: Fatherhood. which is a fictional novel that tells the journey of being young, Black, and gay.

What’s the backstory behind the title Walking in Truth: Fatherhood?

I have been able to learn what my truth is, and walk in it. You know, being gay, I came out to my family when I was about 21. And never went back. It took me a little longer to disclose my HIV status to them. But I became an openly gay HIV positive man, publicly in 2013. So this story is about me being a father.

What did you learn about yourself while writing this book?

One thing this book taught me was don’t live in regret. We can go coulda, shoulda, woulda all the time. But like right now, the fact that I’m having this interview with you, this is a summation of everything that’s happened to me from the time I was conceived and the time I turned on this computer, and if I change any of those things, then I may not be here right now. Don’t be mad at things that happened in the past. You know, look at your situation, if you need to improve it, improve it, So everything that happened in my past made me who I am today, and I can’t be mad about it.

Anything surprise you after the book was released?

What surprised me is that people thought [the book] was interesting. I don’t think I’m that interesting.

How important is for a gay person today to tell family and friends about their lifestyle?

I don’t like calling gay a “lifestyle”.

Okay, what’s the right word to say?

Just the fact that you’re gay. I mean, clubbing is a lifestyle … So here’s the thing, as important, as it is, for people to be honest with who they are, I think is even more important that people be accepted. A lot of times, it’s just not safe for people to say who they are, because people don’t want you walking in your truth. When you tell people that they should be honest with who they are it’s fine if you’re safe to do that. Coming out can be a bit of a trick. But you know, people need to do that where it’s safe. I am a safe space for people. So if you feel like you need to talk to me about something, find me on social media.