The Mezzo Agency and BMI partner to put music’s future stars on game

Atlanta-based songwriters, producers, and artists along with a select group of music creators were gifted the opportunity to learn how to monetize their talent and given an invaluable music industry education along with some connections to hopefully steer their future entertainment careers in the right direction.

The Mezzo Agency, a Black-owned publishing services company in Atlanta, partnered with BMI, one of the largest performance rights organizations in the country, to offer complimentary one-on-ones to educate future music industry leaders at their inaugural #YourMusicYourMoney weekend session on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Tami Latrell, the owner of TMA, and BMI executive Reggie Stewart, explained the intricacies of music royalties and publishing, and shared how to recoup unaccounted funds that many creatives miss out on indefinitely.

“This experience was amazing,” shared Eli Johnson, an attendee from Saturday’s experience.”With me being new to the industry, I’m grateful that I was able to receive all of this insight from two very influential game changers. Most times we as creators don’t have the knowledge required or access to all the tools we need in order to be truly successful so it was very exciting to have this opportunity. So much knowledge flowed through the room.”

The Mezzo Agency aims to continue the weekend series in order to make a solid impact on the Atlanta music industry. While talented creators are embedded in the blueprint of Atlanta; many of them are unaware of the hundreds of ways to monetize their creations.

“We realize education is probably the primary need for most new music creatives. There is so much talent here in the city and we want to be a resource for them,” said Latrell. “There is so much more to come, so many things we look forward to providing for the community here. We’re thankful to BMI for seeing the vision and partnering with us.”