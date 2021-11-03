 Skip to content

How Lil Baby and 2 Chainz predicted the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win

November 3, 2021   |  

Rashad Milligan

Rashad Milligan

View Author Posts

Lil Baby at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago. (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

The Atlanta Braves are the world champions.


After a 26-year drought, the city’s baseball team became the first MLB, NBA or NFL franchise to win a title since 1995. Over the past decade in particular, rappers from the current capital of hip-hop have waited for this day.

In Lil Baby‘s 2020 hit “We Paid” featuring 42 Dugg, the Tri Cities High School graduate shout out the team, thanks to a setup from the featured Detroit-rapper.


Young turnt n—- from the D to the A

I’m rockin with the Lions

Lil Baby then completed the bar.

Yeah, I’m rocking with the Braves

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, we paid

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, we paid

Lil Baby tweeted out the lyric during the World Series.

 

Los Angeles native and rapper Tyler, The Creator once called “We Paid” the “core of rap music.” The megahit has over 287 million views on YouTube, as of Nov. 3.

Not only did 2 Chainz famously shout-out the Braves in a song, he manifested a World Series win in DJ Drama’s “My Moment” in 2012.

I remember reminiscing in the kitchen like 

I wonder when the Braves gone win it

I wonder when the Falcons gone get here; Pyrex vision

Made more this year than I ever did with DTP

Both “We Paid” and “My Moment” are songs with themes of coming from the struggle and finally breaking through after years of hard work. When 2 Chainz said he made more money in 2012 than he ever did with DTP (Disturbing Tha Peace Records), he was referring to being a part of Ludacris’ posse and label in the 2000s. In “We Paid,” Lil Baby raps about chasing money since he was 12 or 13 with Marquise.

Continue reading on next page.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

WNBA champion Dana Evans is more than a baller or pretty face

By Victoria Syphoe

High school basketball phenom Mikey Williams lands endorsement deal with Puma

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan’s ‘disrespect’ from ‘The Last Dance’

By Terry Shropshire

Deion Sanders hospitalized

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Basketball Africa League’s debut season will be chronicled in new docuseries

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Photo: A.R. Shaw

Colin Kaepernick slammed for comparing NFL tactics to slavery in documentary

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.