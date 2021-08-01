Rapper 42 Dugg defends kissing and licking his son on 3rd birthday (video)

Rapper 42 Dugg is getting trounced on Twitter after he posted a video of himself licking his son’s neck and kissing him on his 3rd birthday.

The actions of the 25-year-old Detroit-born rapper, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, were found to be contemptible in the eyes of many rap and social media observers. In fact, a few of the Twitter respondents wondered if Child Protective Services should investigate the controversial emcee.

In the video, you will see the son giggle and then squirm to escape his father licking his neck.

42 dugg Wtf type kiss is this??? I’m about to call CPS #IDontLikePeopleWho touch kids inappropriately smh pic.twitter.com/8TrP9XGjUJ — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) July 31, 2021

Social media users were disturbed and repulsed by the video and made their feelings known on Twitter:

I could’ve went the rest of my life without seeing that video of 42Dugg nasty ass licking on his son’s neck 🤢🤮🥴 like what made him think that was okay and to post it pic.twitter.com/q47fjrAox7 — Bubbles 🦋 (@sweet_SINNAmon) July 31, 2021

42 Dugg watched himself give his son a hickey and still posted it like: pic.twitter.com/ODoq0e2YKh — Elaina (@bright_bulbss) July 31, 2021

After getting heat on Twitter, 42 Dugg struck back with venom at his many critics with what has been described as a homophobic rant on his IG Story platform. He has since deleted the post.

The anti-gay diatribe subjected 42 Dugg to another round of pummeling for its homophobic and vulgar content.

a single neck kiss, fine whater. he tounged that baby down 😭 — Spider (@SpiderHooker) July 31, 2021

I feel kinda bad for 42dugg cause yk he didn’t mean no harm but he damn near gave that baby a hickey that’s despicable 😭😭😭😭 — z ♡ (@manyfacezz) July 31, 2021

I’ve never put my mouth on my son like that. He meant that. He knew exactly what he was doing. Ain’t nothing normal about that at all. — Blanche Devereaux (@_blASIAn_Aries) July 31, 2021

Me seeing the 42 dugg video on my TL #42dugg pic.twitter.com/cnWsGlXwIs — Drippyboi (@Datboy_nas) July 31, 2021

For those not familiar with 42 Dugg, check out “Free Me.”