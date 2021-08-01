 Skip to content

Rapper 42 Dugg defends kissing and licking his son on 3rd birthday (video)

By Terry Shropshire | August 1, 2021 |

Rapper 42 Dugg (Image source: Instagram – @42dugggg)

Rapper 42 Dugg is getting trounced on Twitter after he posted a video of himself licking his son’s neck and kissing him on his 3rd birthday.

The actions of the 25-year-old Detroit-born rapper, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, were found to be contemptible in the eyes of many rap and social media observers. In fact, a few of the Twitter respondents wondered if Child Protective Services should investigate the controversial emcee.  

In the video, you will see the son giggle and then squirm to escape his father licking his neck.

Social media users were disturbed and repulsed by the video and made their feelings known on Twitter:

After getting heat on Twitter, 42 Dugg struck back with venom at his many critics with what has been described as a homophobic rant on his IG Story platform. He has since deleted the post.

 

The anti-gay diatribe subjected 42 Dugg to another round of pummeling for its homophobic and vulgar content.

For those not familiar with 42 Dugg, check out “Free Me.”



