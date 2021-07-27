Chance the Rapper launching ‘Books & Breakfast’ event for Chicago youth

Chance the Rapper has always promoted peace in his city. Taking another step forward to uplift his community, the “Blessing” rapper is launching a free literacy event in the Windy City for the summer called Saturday’s Books & Breakfast. Chance the Rapper teaming up with educator and author Bri McLean for the heartfelt endeavor.

“We wanna build literacy and community through a new free breakfast program inspired by the Panthers’. If u kno a family with young children in West Chatham, Englewood, North Lawndale or East Garfield Park send them my way! This programming and these materials are lifechanging!!” he posted on Instagram.

As the program’s name states, it will offer free books and free breakfast to attendees, as well as free family portraits. Running weekly, the outreach is designed for kids 3 to 8.

