 Skip to content

Music » Chance the Rapper launching ‘Books & Breakfast’ event for Chicago youth

Chance the Rapper launching ‘Books & Breakfast’ event for Chicago youth

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | July 27, 2021 |

Chance The Rapper at 29th Annual Chosen Few Picnic (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Chance the Rapper has always promoted peace in his city. Taking another step forward to uplift his community, the “Blessing” rapper is launching a free literacy event in the Windy City for the summer called Saturday’s Books & Breakfast. Chance the Rapper teaming up with educator and author Bri McLean for the heartfelt endeavor.

“We wanna build literacy and community through a new free breakfast program inspired by the Panthers’. If u kno a family with young children in West Chatham, Englewood, North Lawndale or East Garfield Park send them my way! This programming and these materials are lifechanging!!” he posted on Instagram.

As the program’s name states, it will offer free books and free breakfast to attendees, as well as free family portraits. Running weekly, the outreach is designed for kids 3 to 8.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2


Posted in Music and tagged , , , , ,

LeToya Luckett shows off 55-pound weight loss after having son (photos)

Why Lizzo is rejecting hugs

Dr. Boyce Watkins says Lil Nas X is ‘marketing sexual irresponsibility’

Kanye West camping out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish ‘Donda’

Bun B of UGK opening a restaurant

Whitney Houston hologram concert tour to debut with Las Vegas residency



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.