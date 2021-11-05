Jill Scott loves being an angel in Lifetime reboot; says new music on the way

For Jill Scott fans to envision the songstress playing an angel on screen is probably not a stretch of the imagination. Scott’s angelic voice, fluid melodies and sassy personality have given her a special place in the heart of fans, but Lifetime has cast her as an actual angel for its “Highway to Heaven” reboot.

Rolling out talked with Scott about hew new role and if she had plans on putting out new music anytime soon.

What was it about this reboot that made you want to be a part of it?

It’s been awhile since I did the “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” and I miss sweet TV. It’s not all about the drama, it’s about humanity and finding the good in people. My hope is that the show can skip the generation gap and grandkids can sit down and watch with their grandparents and parents with full confidence that there isn’t anything too mature or too adult. … I hope the show will remind people how loving we can be. How thoughtful and caring we can be. This is what Lifetime does well. I think they have an audience that just likes good stories.

In “Highway to Heaven” you play an angel with special powers. If you had angelic powers, what would be the first thing you would do?

I would love to give people a lot more compassion for others. Rich or poor, young or old, Black or White, I would want to give people the gift of being more compassionate toward each other, and animals and plans and trees. We could all benefit from more compassion in our world.

