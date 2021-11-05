Master P’s life story to be depicted in scripted series

Hip-hop mogul Percy “Master P” Miller has been talking about an upcoming biopic on his life being produced for several years now and the project has finally been green-lighted. Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group is developing a scripted series tentatively titled “King of the South” that will center on the No Limit boss that will chronicle his rise from the streets of New Orleans to running a successful record label to becoming a global brand and business. Master P will serve as one of the executive producers of the project.

“My life has been a whirlwind journey and starting at such a young age I learned that if you want something in life, you need to chase after it. Whether it was playing pro basketball or coming up with a new path, the hustle was always there. To be working with Deon Taylor, Matthew Carnahan and the rest of our team to tell my story is something I never expected in life but am truly honored and blessed by. I look forward to sharing my story and share the message that you can do anything you put your mind to with hard work, dedication and putting God first,” Master P told Deadline.

The series will span 30 years of Master P’s life.

Taylor can’t wait to get started on the project and tell the Louisiana native’s inspiring story.

