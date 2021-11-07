It is time to welcome myself back home.

Manipulated Memories is an exploration of self-love, distorted truth, and mental health. After coming to painful realizations amidst her daily journaling, S.E. Anthony was forced to explore her inner self, question a deranged reality, and seek growth after devastation. Creation can emerge out of destruction; words can build immortalized legacies of healing. S. E. pours out her heart to empower readers to claim their voices and stories.

Prepare to confront your truth and rewrite your memories. This book is a love letter to those in lonely places; it will serve as a reminder of hope and perseverance any time you may need it. S. E. encourages you to leave behind your shame and see your memories in a new light, page by page.

you deserve abundance, you are abundant, may tomorrow remind you of that.