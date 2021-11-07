Soulja Boy goes off on Ye after he said his verse was not good (videos)

Kanye West lit the fuse to Soulja Boy’s flammable temper when he publically declared that Soulja’s verse given to him for the Donda album was not good.

Kanye, 44, who legally changed his name to Ye, outlined on the “Drink Champs” podcast the reasons why he rejected Soulja’s contribution to the “Remote Control” song on the album that premiere on Aug. 29, 2021.

“You ain’t hear that verse?” Ye said as host N.O.R.E. and the audience laughed. Rapper N.O.R.E. then asked if the verse was good, to which Kanye answered “Nah” before smiling again.

It mattered little to Soulja Boy that Yeezy called him one of the five most influential rappers in the game today. The fact that Ye publicly dissed his work fired him up and he went volcanic on Ye’s album and his odd haircut.

“Don’t text me and say that verse wasn’t good,” Soulja Boy roared at Kanye in a recorded video. “Don’t get on no muthaf—– public platform and say different from what the f— you told me to my face. Tell me to my face that s— was trash, b— a– f—– scab-head a– boy.

“Who cut your hair?” an irate Soulja Boy continued on before repeating: “Who cut your hair? Yo s— is f—– up.”

“F— n—, you said the verse was hard. Why the f— you ain’t text my phone. You not finna baby me with some Soulja Boy is the future. You said my verse wasn’t hard n—-! Everything that comes out my mouth is hard, n—-! What the f— is you talking about, Kanye West? N—-, your album is trash.”