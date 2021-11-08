 Skip to content

Rico Nasty rips Playboi Carti fans in Twitter rant

November 8, 2021
Rashad Milligan

Rashad Milligan

View Author Posts

Rico Nasty (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Rico Nasty might just have to smack a Playboi Carti fan today.


The DMV-rapper took to Twitter to voice her frustrations with the crowd’s reaction to her opening performance for Playboi Carti in Inglewood, California on Nov. 6.

“Anti black a– crowd,” Rico Nasty tweeted. “Weak a– little boys wit blonde pubes . Ugh . Get me out of here.”


The series of tweets came after videos of White male spectators were seen playing chess games on their phones, watching UFC and falling asleep during Rico Nasty’s (a 24-year-old Black woman) set.

 

The next clip contains inappropriate language.

@samszantoshoutout travis fr ##foryoupage ##playboicarti ##riconasty ##vamp ##carti♬ Punk Monk – Playboi Carti

“Ok so y’all wanna be funny ?” Rico Nasty’s series of tweets started. “Lmao how about I be funnier?”

The DMV rapper mentioned she was still getting paid from opening for Playboi Carti and responded to a fan who claimed spectators weren’t anti-Black, but just wanted to see Playboi Carti more than her.

“Those n—– would spit on u [in real life],” Rico Nasty responded, accompanied by a crying emoji. “It’s pathetic.”

Rico Nasty is scheduled to remain on the “King Vamp” tour with Playboi Carti through at least Dec. 23 in Atlanta, according to Ticketmaster.

Posted in

Snoop Dogg says rap veterans not appreciated; drops new heat

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Soulja Boy goes off on Ye after he said his verse was not good (videos)

By Terry Shropshire

Jay-Z defends Dave Chappelle as ‘super brilliant’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Lil Nas X fan aggressively confronts Boosie (video)

By Terry Shropshire

DMX and Juice WRLD documentaries will spotlight their battles with addiction

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Jay-Z defends producer Just Blaze after Ye West calls him a ‘copycat’

By rolling

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.