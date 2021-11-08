Rico Nasty rips Playboi Carti fans in Twitter rant

Rico Nasty might just have to smack a Playboi Carti fan today.

The DMV-rapper took to Twitter to voice her frustrations with the crowd’s reaction to her opening performance for Playboi Carti in Inglewood, California on Nov. 6.

“Anti black a– crowd,” Rico Nasty tweeted. “Weak a– little boys wit blonde pubes . Ugh . Get me out of here.”

The series of tweets came after videos of White male spectators were seen playing chess games on their phones, watching UFC and falling asleep during Rico Nasty’s (a 24-year-old Black woman) set.

Somebody was watching UFC during Rico Nasty’s show before Playboi Carti‼️😳

“Ok so y’all wanna be funny ?” Rico Nasty’s series of tweets started. “Lmao how about I be funnier?”

The DMV rapper mentioned she was still getting paid from opening for Playboi Carti and responded to a fan who claimed spectators weren’t anti-Black, but just wanted to see Playboi Carti more than her.

“Those n—– would spit on u [in real life],” Rico Nasty responded, accompanied by a crying emoji. “It’s pathetic.”

Rico Nasty is scheduled to remain on the “King Vamp” tour with Playboi Carti through at least Dec. 23 in Atlanta, according to Ticketmaster.