Nas launching new podcast on hip-hop dedicated to his stomping grounds

Nas is launching a new podcast called “The Bridge” in celebration of hip-hop’s upcoming 2023 50th year birthdate. The series will be hosted by the King’s Disease MC and radio-media personality and journalist, Miss Info. The union of the two is a full-circle moment, as Miss Info also wrote the 5-mic review for Nas’ 1994 debut Illmatic for The Source Magazine back in 1994 under her real name Minya Oh.

“The Bridge” will feature candid discussions and interviews with an assortment of special guests, including artists and other industry figures who are integral to the half-century-long story. Some of the initial guests will include Ice Cube, Cordae, Mary J. Blige, and Nas’ brother Jungle and the official lineup will be announced in the near future.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling and, honestly, more fun than being able to ride shotgun with Nas on this journey. Of course, The Bridge brings our paths full circle as friends and colleagues, but the most special thing about this podcast are the conversations that listeners will get to sit in on. Our guests open up to Nas and I, about the way they approach life, the way they reconcile their pasts, and in many cases, the shared history between Nas and these fellow artists. We’re having a blast and I think it shows,” Miss Info told Complex.

The podcast’s first season begins Nov. 16 on Spotify with new episodes premiering weekly. Nas revealed last week as well that he was directing a documentary on the groundbreaking hip-hop television show “Video Music Box.” The project will debut on Showtime on Dec. 3 and will delve into four decades of rap and hip-hop history as well and takes an in-depth look at the show’s co-creator Ralph “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels. Nas further explained that the new podcast will show how the art of hip-hop has evolved.

“This is our opportunity to go deep and explore how hip-hop went from the microphones, turntables, and sound systems to big business and a worldwide cultural phenomenon,” Nas further added in the podcast’s trailer.