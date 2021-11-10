 Skip to content

Dennis Rodman’s daughter says dad showed up to 1st game in ‘years’

November 10, 2021
Rashad Milligan

Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. Trinity is a forward with the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League.
(Image source: Instagram- @trinity_rodman)

Trinity Rodman appears to be one happy camper.


The Washington Spirit forward took to Instagram to explain why she was so emotional after seeing her father, pro basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, at the Spirit’s playoff game against the North Carolina Courage on Nov. 7.

(Image source: [email protected]_rodman)


“This last game was an extremely emotional one,” Trinity’s Instagram caption read. “Yes, Dennis Rodman showed up to an NWSL game, but also, my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career.”

The Spirit won the postseason matchup 1-0.

“I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” Trinity wrote.

Trinity’s journey as a professional athlete has been under a microscope as the daughter of the NBA legend. Trinity said she’s optimistic to repairing her relationship with the former Chicago Bull in the near future.

“I will improve, and look forward every day, as I hope he does,” Trinity wrote.

Trinity Rodman was the second overall pick in this year’s NWSL Draft and became the youngest player drafted in league history. The Spirit face the OL Reign in the NWSL playoff semifinal on Nov. 14.

