Nicki Minaj’s husband says sex was consensual with his assault victim

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s criminal past and previous conviction of sexual assault seems to have taken another twist. As previously reported, Petty served more than four years in prison after being found guilty of raping Jennifer Hough when they were both 16. She has since filed a $20-million lawsuit claiming that Minaj and Petty have dispatched members of their inner circle to harass her into changing her story about the sexual assault in 1994 and have ruined her adult life.

Hough testified during her case that Petty held her at knifepoint and pulled her into a home where he raped her. Hough said she escaped the attack and notified high school authorities, which led to his apprehension and subsequent prosecution. Petty copped a plea to attempted rape and therefore saved himself from spending decades in prison.

Nicki’s husband is now forced to register as a sex offender wherever he resides and when he failed to do so after his and Minaj’s move to Southern California, he was arrested by Beverly Hills cops in 2021. He now awaits the judge’s decision on how he will be penalized. In new documents obtained by Allhiphop, Petty is now claiming that the rape never occurred and that the sex was consensual.

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint. I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant,” the court document read.

Petty further stated in the document that he plead guilty to avoid a longer prison sentence.

“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff. I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape,” he further reveals in the filing.

Nicki and Petty dodged a bullet last month when a judge dismissed a $15 million default judgment filed by Hough and her attorney in regards to the couple’s lackadaisical response to the $20 million lawsuit which is still pending. Minaj called the issues regarding the late response an “innocent mistake.”