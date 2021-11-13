Actress Ashley Nicole Blake discusses her role on Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ with the ladies of The Wine Up!

Rolling Out’s The Wine UP! is back with your favorite hosts Porsha Monique, Rocki Harris and Latrice Delgado Macon! Their first guest of season 2 was actress, musician and poet, Ashley Nicole Blake, who portrays a young “Eve” on Fox’s “Our Kind of People”. They discuss Blake’s role, her upbringing and other talents. They then get into trending topics with “Reel Talk”, and then let you know what’s “Haute to Watch! Cath the replay here. Press play above to watch.