Ashley Nicole Blake makes her television debut in Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’

The talented Ashley Nicole Blake recently made her television debut in Fox’s new show, “Our Kind of People.” Blake has starred in several independent films and joined the ladies on the “Wine Up” to discuss her character, the young Eve Vaughn, her music and poetry.

You recently made your television debut in the Karin Gist and Lee Daniels drama, “Our Kind of People.” It’s on Fox. You play the young Eve. Tell us all about it.

It’s just been such a really special experience. I don’t think that I could have had any expectations going into it. I mean obviously, you’re like, “Oh yeah it’s exciting… it sounds like a great thing,” but, the experience of actually being there [and] having excellent and talented artists in hair and makeup [is great]. There are so many ways that it just felt special every day and I’m just so grateful that I got to be a part of it and got to witness that kind of thing. It is very common to walk on set and to be afraid of what hair and makeup will do to you. You never know how you’re going to come out of the trailer. Being able to go into the trailer and know that you’re going to have fun, you’re going to be taking care of, and you’re going to look amazing regardless of what happens, is a really special thing. The whole energy of so many collective Black excellence [artists] was just fantastic in so many ways.

