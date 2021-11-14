 Skip to content

Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History by Schele Williams

November 14, 2021
Tigner

A proud, empowering introduction to African American history that celebrates and honors enslaved ancestors
Your story begins in Africa.

Your African ancestors defied the odds and survived 400 years of slavery in America and passed down an extraordinary legacy to you.
Beginning in Africa before 1619, Your Legacy presents an unprecedentedly accessible, empowering, and proud introduction to African American history for children. While your ancestors’ freedom was taken from them, their spirit was not; this book celebrates their accomplishments, acknowledges their sacrifices, and defines how they are remembered–and how their stories should be taught.


