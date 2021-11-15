The all-new 2022 Tucson has everything drivers love about a car

The all-new 2022 Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD gives drivers everything needed to fall in love with this car. For starters, the Tucson offers great gas mileage, plus the versatility of using gasoline or hybrid for long distance driving. Fuel economy is amazing. Hyundai’s suggested fuel economy is rated at a whopping combined 37 MPG city and highway. During my test drive, Hyundai is not too far off the mark with the estimates.

“Our new Tucson represents the future of Hyundai’s full-spectrum eco-powertrain approach, offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in a high-volume compact SUV,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, head of product division at Hyundai Motor Group.

In addition to great gas efficiency, Hyundai also upgraded their bestselling model with a more progressive exterior design along with a larger interior for more passenger and cargo space. The 2022 Tucson is longer, wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase than the previous generation. Moreover, passenger volume increased by six cubic feet, to 108.2 cubic feet, and cargo volume has increased by 7.7 cubic feet, to 38.7 cubic feet.

The Tucson is this writer’s new favorite small SUV. I love the look, feel and most importantly how it drives. This little beauty comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission for the standard 2.5-liter engine. With easy acceleration and a quiet ride, you can barely hear this car running.

Other great features available include:

– Remote Smart Park Assist;

– Remote engine start;

– Digital Key;

– Wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®;

– SmartSense Safety.

The all-new 2022 Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD is worth checking out. Hyundai’s suggested retail price for this economically efficient mid-size SUV starts around $42,550.