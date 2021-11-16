 Skip to content

Defense in Arbery trial asks for no more ‘Black pastors,’ so 500 are on the way

By Rashad Milligan | Nov 16, 2021

The trial involving the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed during a routine jog in Brunswick, Georgia, is underway. Defense lawyer Kevin Gough said he didn’t want any more high-profiled Black pastors present in the courtroom to prevent influencing the jury.

“Obviously, there’s only so many pastors they can have, and the fact that their pastor’s Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine, but then that’s it,” Gough said, according to The Hill. “We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here, or other, (Rev.) Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence a jury in this case.”


In response, Jamal Bryant, pastor of the metro Atlanta megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has organized an event to bring 500 Black pastors to Brunswick on Nov. 18 to pray for justice.

In the video posted above, Bryant spoke with rolling out about the event and the church’s role in social justice.


