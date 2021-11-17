Ye and Drake officially end beef (video)

The drawn-out saga between Ye and Drake appears to have finally concluded.

On Nov. 16, Drake posted clips on his Instagram reunited with Ye, commonly known by his former name Kanye West, at his house in Toronto. Comedian Dave Chappelle was also in the home, as he’s announcing him and Ye were in the building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)



The Drake and Ye beef has brewed over the years and became public when Ye tweeted Drake’s 2018 feature on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” was about having sex with Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West. Since Ye’s tweets, the two have sent each other subliminal disses in various songs.

Earlier this year, the beef continued as both artists were expected to release their latest albums around the same time this fall. Ye’s Donda came out on Aug. 29, and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy came out on Sept. 3. Ye’s album sold 309,000 the first week while Drake’s sold 613,000 the first week.

On Nov. 8, music executive J. Prince posted a video of Ye proposing to end the Drake feud and come together in an effort to free Larry Hoover, Sr, the co-founder of the Chicago street gang, the Gangster Disciples.

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

J. Prince introduced Drake to Lil Wayne and convinced Wayne to sign Drake to Young Money Entertainment in 2009. In 2018, J. Prince stopped Drake from further responding to any of Pusha T’s diss records towards him.