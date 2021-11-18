Are you a Black man? Then the Boundless Brothers virtual men’s conference is for you

 Skip to content

Rolling Out and McDonald’s would like to invite you to Boundless Brothers, a virtual experience, on Friday-Saturday, November 19 -20, 2021, via Hopin.

Boundless Brothers is a men’s virtual conference that seeks to empower Black men across the nation through a series of thought leadership chats, panels, and workshops geared towards elevating their mental, emotional, physical, social, and financial wellness.


It’s a state of resurgence and a “manhood” unity call for Black males to rise into their kingdom.

Notable speakers include Kwame Kilpatrick, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Marvin Sapp, Isaac Hayes III, Ash Cash, Marcellus Womack and McDonald Owner/Operator and techpreneur, Andre Hill.


To register for the conference visit www.tinyurl.com/ROBoundlessBrothers. Tickets are complimentary, but limited. Register today!

