McDonald’s franchisee Andre Hill finds purpose in serving community

Rolling out recently sat down with second-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and techprenuer Andre Hill at its inaugural Peace and Purpose 2020 conference, which took place virtually Dec. 4-6, 2020. Hill participated in a panel discussion about the role of mentorship in the development of communities and aspirations and shared a few words about what peace and purpose mean to him.

How do you define your purpose?

I truly believe I have been put here to help provide opportunity and exposure to people. From creating connections that allow people to grow and develop their own purpose, to providing jobs and sources of income to people, I have felt that I am a source to help people achieve what’s in store for them throughout life.

What tools and processes do you use to find peace?

I find peace most when I can disconnect. In my day-to-day, my phone is connected to my hip at all times. I am an extrovert but too much interaction is draining, and I am no good at making decisions or working with people when I am drained. One of the things that I do to segment my day, is take conference calls, meetings and work on heavy assignments early on in the day. My energy level is always highest in the morning, and I use that to get the bulk of my work done before I crash. I also like to take random drives and just zone out to music to disconnect. A low-key vacation or quick getaway is always good as well in order to find peace and regenerate your energy.

What are some of the things you do to help you renew your mind, body and soul?

I find peace through working out. Boxing is one of my favorite types of workouts. I can focus on one thing and truly disconnect from devices and people. Yoga is something that allows me to find peace as well. It relaxes me and makes me feel refreshed. I don’t do a lot of it but am working toward building it into my regiment.