Offset welcomes brother home after 15 years in prison (video)

Migos rapper Offset had a popping-bottles vibe going this weekend as he celebrated his brother’s return home after serving 15 years in prison for an undisclosed crime.

The 29-year-old lyricst, who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, can be heard hollering and laughing in the background when he posted an Instagram Story video for his 20 million.

Offset was filming as his luxury whip pulled up to the unnamed prison while his brother flashed a broad grin.

Cardi B’s husband once rapped about his brother’s prison stint in the single “Man Made,” saying:

“My brother 17 with a 15-year sentence,” Offset spit on record, adding, “When he jump up out the pen, I’ma give a whole million.”

Offset, 29, was only 14 when his brother got locked up. After he finally got out, Offset posted a clip of himself and his brother blasting music in his car on his Instagram Story. He also posted another story showing his brother getting his first post-prison barbershop trip, captioning the video:

“He back baby.”

It was a feel-good moment for the brothers, who engaged in endearing responses and lighthearted jokes in the comments section, such as:

“Bro wearing the same pants he wore when he went in.”