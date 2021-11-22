LeBron James bloodies opponent’s face with elbow, igniting chaos (video)

Detroit had the “Malace in the Palace” vibes on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, after LeBron James’ bloodied a Detroit Pistons’ player’s face that ignited a frightening melee on the court.

Videotape shows the Los Angeles Lakers superstar elbowing Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye while both were jockeying for a rebound in the third quarter of the Lakers comeback victory, 121-116. King James’ swipe caught Stewart in his right eye, sending the center sprawling to the floor.

James immediately gestured that he was wrong. But Stewart believed that it was a dirty play and charged after James with malicious intent.

This incident started a wild scene in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/QErbBgE3dP — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 22, 2021

Stewart and James tussled while their teammates tried mightily to break them up. That is when Stewart’s face began to gush with blood from the right eye, which seemed to infuriate Stewart even more.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

Twice after being restrained by a number of teammates and coaches, Stewart broke free to try to get at James, with this last attempt (below) turning into a meme with how many people Stewart bowled over.

Isaiah Stewart wanted ALL the smoke from LeBron pic.twitter.com/Nz5qUhA0Pq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2021

Even James’ teammate Russell Westbrook was given a technical foul after he was seen being an “agitator” and adopting a fighting stance during the melee.

Russell Westbrook fighting stance pic.twitter.com/twuoUwvHcs — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 22, 2021

James wound up being ejected after being rung up for a flagrant 2 foul. Stewart was ejected for trying to fight James on multiple occasions.

This is the first such episode for James in his 19-year career, and his teammate quickly came to his defense.

”Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy,” center Anthony Davis said. ”As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, `My bad.”’

The episode seemed to inspire the Lakers. Davis and Westbrook scored in double figures as the Lakers overcame a 15-point deficit for the win.