NBA player calls LeBron James’ social stances fake (video)

Prior to LeBron James’ return to the Los Angeles Lakers for their contest against the Boston Celtics, center Enes Kanter took aim at LBJ and questioned the authenticity of his social stances in recent years.

Kanter called King James out when he posted custom-made shoes on Twitter showing James bowing to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, saying that James values “money over morals.” Kanter was later shown with the shoes on during the game.

Kanter mentioned “King” while saying that it is “sad and disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice.”

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

The Lakers were mauled by the Celtics in Boston, 130-108. But after the game, when James was queried on what he thought about Kanter’s shots at him, James dismissed the Turkish-born player. King James seemed irritated that Kanter would use his name to illuminate the atrocities happening in other countries, including his hometown.

“He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won’t comment too much on that,” James said at the post-game press conference.

“He’s always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you’ve got an issue with somebody, you really come up to him. He had his opportunity tonight. I saw him in the hallway, and he walked right by me.”