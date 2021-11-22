The All-new 2022 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck steeped with dynamic personality and rugged design.

Nissan has a long track record of making quality trucks. Based on over 60 years of car manufacturing, Nissan used its blueprint production to re-invent the 2022 Frontier. Nissan delivers a midsize truck worth checking out by truck buyers.

“The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier embodies everything that is great about midsize trucks, and everything that is great about the new Nissan,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, Product and Services Planning, Nissan U.S. and Canada. “It’s a truck in every sense of the word, with a true personality unlike any other – a complete package of capability, drivability, comfort, technology and style. The all-new Frontier is a truck you’ll feel proud to have in your driveway – and everywhere you go.”

Nissan offers a range of models. The 2022 Frontier King Cab is offered in 4×2 and 4×4 S and SV grades. The 2022 Frontier Crew Cab is available in 4×2 and 4×4 S, SV SWB (standard bed) and SV LWB (long bed), along with the Crew Cab PRO-4X (4×4 only) and new-for-2022 PRO-X (4×2 only).

Rolling Out test drove the 2022 Pro-4x Crew Cab 4×4. The PRO-4X grades feature 17-inch painted aluminum-alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, Bilstein Off-Road shock absorbers, fender flares, LED headlights, Daytime Running Lights and fog lights, 9.0-inch color touchscreen display, Nissan Door to Door Navigation13, NissanConnect® Services powered by SirusXM®, NissanConnect® with Wi-Fi hotspot10, unique interior treatment and accents and more. The PRO-4X grade also adds an electronic locking rear differential and three steel underbody skid plates.

For a truck, the Frontier Pro-4x is easy to hand on city roads. It also provides a feature to quickly switch from 2-wheel drive to 4-wheel drive for any off-road driving.

For all models of the Nissan Frontier, you will find a new design combined with aggressive and modern style with elements. Some of the noticeable features include a massive grille and chiseled hood, framed by new interlocking headlights. The new Frontier stands tall and wide. Its elevated stance of about 72-inches and massive fenders evokes durability.

The Frontier can transform easily from an all-purpose truck to an off-road vehicle, making it a great midsize truck to strongly consider. The suggested manufacturer’s base price is $37,240.

You can include the featured options and destination charges for a drive-away price of $46,965.