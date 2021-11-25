Young Dolph’s family releases statement about his tragic death

The family of rap star Young Dolph released a statement on Nov. 24 about his tragic killing on Nov. 17, 2021. The CEO of his own label, Paper Route Empire, Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was only 36.

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played,” the statement read.

Continue reading on the next page.