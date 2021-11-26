If you want your hair laid, try 1 of these 8 edge controls

The finishing touch to most hairstyles is laid edges – and half the battle is finding an edge control that works. For Black women specifically, finding an edge control that keeps your edges in place and doesn’t wear off in two hours is quite the challenge.

Whether your hair is natural or relaxed, Black hair texture requires an edge tamer that does what it promises, or else our baby hairs can end up getting the short end of the stick. A good edge control should keep your baby hairs in place without leaving behind any buildup or flakiness. From the tightest coils to the loosest curls, one of these eight edge controls will do the trick.

Design Essentials Sleek Max Edge Control

Design Essentials Max Edge Control is perfect for anyone who is looking for maximum hold. Not only does it hold down your edges, but it also moisturizes and defines them.