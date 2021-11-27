Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.

Greene introduced the bill on Nov. 23, along with a summary that included these words: “To award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter riot on August 25, 2020.”

A Congressional Gold Medal is the highest award Congress can bestow on individuals for distinguished achievements. Past recipients include President George Washington, civil rights activist Rosa Parks and South African leader Nelson Mandela.

With the Democrats are in the majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, Greene’s bill doesn’t have much chance of passing. Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards has also expressed his displeasure in Greene’s proposed honor and politicians using his client to rally their voters.

“There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should. They’re raising money on it, and you have all these Republican congressmen saying, ‘Come work for me.’ They want to trade on his celebrity, and I think it’s disgusting,” Richards told the media.

Rittenhouse visited former President Donald Trump earlier this week at his Palm Beach, Florida resort as well.

“He called. He wanted to know if he could come over and say ‘hello,’ because he was a fan. He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man. … That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Meek Mill took offense to Rittenhouse being treated like a celebrity and the double standards that apply to Black and Brown people.

