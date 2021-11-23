Tamir Rice’s mom blasts Rittenhouse verdict (video)

Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal last week on all charges after pleading self-defense in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, deadly shooting of 2020 didn’t surprise many. Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 when his mother Wendy Rittenhouse drove him a few miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, across the state line to Kenosha while the city was embroiled in protests following a White police officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, after a domestic disturbance call. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The White teenager killed two White men at the protest and wounded a third. Samaria Rice wasn’t surprised by the verdict and spoke with TMZ following the outcome. Samaria Rice’s 12-year-old son Tamir Rice was killed in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014 by a police officer while playing with a toy gun.

“I’m very annoyed about how a minor, a White little boy, is not in jail for the murder of other people, and that’s just not right. That’s not right. And his mother should go to jail, too. Because why would you give him a gun if he’s a minor? That’s just not how you’re supposed to raise your children in this country. You’re not supposed to just give him a gun to go to a protest, right? So you knew he was going to a protest — what did you think he was going to do?” said Rice.

