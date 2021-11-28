Candace Owens gifts $245,000 to cop fired for supporting Kyle Rittenhouse

Candace Owen continues to waive her conservative flag and just stepped up to help a police officer who was reportedly fired for supporting Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old was recently found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

William Kelly was reportedly fired from the Norfolk, Virginia police department after allegedly using his work email to anonymously donate and send $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund earlier this year. Owen and others called the firing unjust and raised money for the former officer. She had Kelly as a guest on her talk show “Candace” this week and gifted him with a check of $202,000.

“I am so grateful for our police officers. I can’t even imagine especially in today’s political climate knowing that you’re fighting for justice and you have an entire ecosystem of horrible people that are constantly fighting against you, fighting to defund you, telling you you’re not allowed to exist unless you side with narratives that are actually lies. So this just makes me so happy,” Owens stated on her talk show.

More donations for Kelly also came in since the check was presented and he’s now been gifted over $245,000. Owen also told Kelly she hopes he “sues the city.”

The Guardian initially leaked the names of officers and others who gave to Rittenhouse’s defense which initiated the investigation that led to Kelly’s firing. Owens raised the money through the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo with the initial goal of $100,000 which has more than doubled.

Kelly also praised Rittenhouse for his “courage” and stated that he didn’t do anything wrong when he shot and killed the protestors. Take a look at Candace and Kelly taking their stance below.