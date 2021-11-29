Rapper Latto asks Halle Berry the ‘nastiest’ sexual request she ever got (video)

Raptress Latto asked Halle Berry the “nastiest” or “weirdest” sexual request the actress ever received, and the answer will probably disgust some readers.

Latto, 22, was the latest guest on the Academy Award winner’s Instagram video show, “5 Rounds,” and the questions each were charged to ask one another did not disappoint the audience. Latto, who was born in Columbus, Ohio, as Alyssa Michelle Stephens, began to fan herself as she asked Berry this intrusive question.

“What’s the wildest request you’ve ever been asked during sex?” Latto asked Berry during the interview, to which the actress replied, “Does nastiest request count?” The 22-year-old femcee then accommodated Berry by saying “it could be like nasty, wildest, weirdest.”

After a pregnant pause, Berry finally answered. “Somebody once wanted me to let him spit in my face,” Berry said as her face twisted up. Latto was stunned by Berry’s admittance, inciting her to throw away her question list.

Not stopping there, the Monster’s Ball star further elaborated, “I was like, ‘you got it twisted! This isn’t a porn video. This is happening for real. It’s not a movie.’ ”

Disgusted by the revelation, the “Big Energy” raptress said in all seriousness as she pointed to an imaginary door: “No sir, get your clothes on and get out.”