Black attorneys react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case

Mastermind lawyers Ryan Jones and J. Wyndal, “The Warrior Lawyer,” recently sat with rolling out to discuss the guilty verdicts of Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, who were convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

When you were sitting watching this trial, what were you thinking could possibly cause a mistrial?

Ryan Jones: My greatest concern was that the defense attorneys would be able to somehow nudge the judge in a favorable way. They kept objecting, but they did it poorly. They weren’t in sync. They tried to cause chaos. They weren’t very rooted in law when they were making their objections. When you start making a bit incendiary commentary that they did, the line on the race of pastors, the race of the people outside and the race of the media coverage — you start looking like the enemy there.

Is prosecuting the police officers involved in this case something that could potentially happen?

J. Wyndal Gordon: If a case could be made that there was somehow a violation of Arbery’s rights, and I’d have to look at the case a little closer to find out within that occurred, but if indeed that occurred, then, yes. They should be prosecuted. But there is an enabling statute under state law in every state. It’s called misconduct in office. It’s really a common-law offense they could be prosecuted by the attorney general for, or even the state’s attorney if the state’s attorney desires to do it.

