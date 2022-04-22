Search
Woman demands $5M from Trey Songz; find out why (video)

By Malik Brown | Apr 22, 2022

Trey Songz (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Trey Songz name has popped up numerous times recently, and not for anything good.


On April 15, Rory Farrell stated that a Trey Songz documentary would be bigger than the “Surviving R.Kelly”  documentary.

“In 15 years or however the f— long it’s gonna be, that Trey Songz doc is gonna be crazier than the R. Kelly one,” Farrell said. “Trey Songz is one of the most nasty, abusive, rapey, beats the s— out of women. He is the scum of the f—— Earth. Trey Songz is f—— disgusting.”


One week later, and Songz is being accused of groping a woman at a party in August 2013.

According to TMZ, Megan Johnson is filing a demand letter against Songz. Johnson was at an event called “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” where she says she saw Songz in the VIP tent.

Johnson says she had a friend take a picture of her, and in that moment Songz came up behind her and pulled her breast out of her bikini top and screamed “T—— in the open” four times.

In the video, Johnson quickly covers her chest. While she laughed it off, attorneys claim that Johnson was humiliated and the incident caused her severe emotional distress and self-harm. The lawyers said that they will drop the case if Songz settles for something around $5 million.

They’re giving Songz until May 5 to respond, but there’s been no response from him yet.

 

 

