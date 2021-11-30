Offset surprises family with holiday shopping spree (video)

Migos member Offset has a heart of gold and recently helped out a family going through distress at a local target in Georgia. A woman named Sienna Diaz posted the encounter on Instagram as the rapper himself didn’t even want to be rewarded on social media for his act of kindness.

“Thank you so much @offsetyrn for taking care of the items we picked out yesterday from Target. We are beyond grateful! My mom was having a horrible morning. So my family and I decided to take her shopping to clear her mind. Our first stop was Target! That’s her fav store and she picked out some gifts for my lil cousins and a Christmas centerpiece for our dining room table. Since my mom didn’t get much rest the night before, last minute she asked me to get her a concealer to cover the bags under her eyes. She didn’t know if I got her the right color, so as we were checking out I was literally applying the concealer under her eyes (it was the right shade).

“While we were bagging everything up a women stood next to our the check out station and at first (to us) seemed to be waiting for someone. She overheard our conversation about the concealer and started recommending us other brands makeup that she heard were good. Everything seemed to be pretty normal until the cashier told us how much our items were. That’s when the women beside us quickly handed over the cashier $200. My mom and I were like Huhhh 👁👄👁 lol … we were so confused and then she said “ this is from Offset…” and thats when my mom just started to tear up.

“He came over and gave my mom the biggest hug. He told her that whatever she was going through, that she would be okay. No one has ever done anything like this for my mom and we are truly grateful. Sending you and your family an abundance of love. Thank you so much & Happy Holidays! Ps: my lil cousin has been asking for a doctor Barbie office for the longest and we can’t wait to see her reaction this Christmas,” Diaz wrote.

Take a look at the “Bad and Boujee” MC showing love below.