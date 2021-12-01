Wife of music legend Clarence Avant killed during home invasion

The wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant was shot and killed during a home invasion in Beverly Hills, California, on early Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021.

Clarence Avant’s wife Jacqueline suffered a gunshot wound when armed assailants reportedly burglarized their home, the Beverly Hills Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. When officers arrived on the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of gunfire on Maytor Place, they found the victim unconscious. Jacqueline Avant was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead soon thereafter.

Clarence Avant was home at the time of the invasion but was not injured, the publication stated.

“The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s families,” Lt. Giovanni Trejo said in a statement obtained by THR.

Avant, 90, has been called the “Black Godfather” and “Godfather of Black Music” by a multitude of A-list artists over the years. The former chair of Motown Records is credited with launching the careers of countless artists such as Little Willie John, Bill Withers, Michael Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, L.A. Reid and Babyface and many more.

Furthermore, the multitalented Avant operated as a manager, label owner, concert organizer and event producer during his illustrious career. He founded the first African American-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles during the 1970s and also founded Sussex Records in 1969 and Tabu Records in 1976.