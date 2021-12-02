Metro Atlanta police release video of Braves player allegedly choking wife

Footage has surfaced of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s alleged domestic abuse against his wife.

On May 29, the Sandy Springs Police Department responded to a domestic violence 911 call and arrived at Ozuna’s residence. On Dec. 1, the department released the body camera footage of the officer entering his home.

The footage shows Ozuna’s hand on a woman’s neck before he pushes her back.

“Get your hands off her!” The officer demands in the video, as he raises a taser gun at Ozuna. “Get on the ground! Get on the ground.”

Ozuna appears to drop two cell phones and keeps his hands in the air as he got on the ground. The officer then ordered the woman to step outside of the house.

In the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports in June, Ozuna got into the dispute with his wife over cheating claims. The Braves outfielder allegedly threatened to kill the woman and took her two phones when she was in the shower.

The wife said she took Ozuna’s phone to dial 911 and report the situation. Ozuna tried to leave the property when she called 911, but she chased him back inside. When the couple returned inside the house, the wife locked the door and grabbed a “large kitchen knife” for self defense.

Ozuna didn’t play for the remainder of the Braves’ 2021 World Series-winning season as he dealt with the legal ramifications of the alleged incident and recovered from a hand injury. On Nov. 29, the MLB suspended Ozuna for 20 games to start the 2022 season.

