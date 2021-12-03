Bizzy Bone ejected from Verzuz, returns after fighting Three 6 Mafia on stage

The latest chapter of Verzuz included every ingredient a hip-hop fan could want.

There were bars, bass, strippers, legendary guests, a fight, a Katy Perry single and a peace treaty.

After one of the early rounds in the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia matchup on Dec. 2, 2021, Bizzy Bone told Three 6 Mafia not to mock him while he performed on the stage.

Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J responded by telling Bizzy to “suck my d—.”

Bizzy then threw something at Three 6 Mafia and both sides began charging one another. The live broadcast eventually cut to a Triller fight promo before stating there were technical difficulties.

Wowwwwwww Bizzy what are you doing #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uTjfZ6mOnL

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021

The show eventually returned, but without Bizzy on the stage.

After a couple more rounds, Bizzy returned to the stage, apologized to Juicy J and the two rappers dapped each other up before returning to their respective sides of the stage.

Bizzy bone : I’m not apologizing Swizz beatz : You not getting the second half of your deposit Bizzy bone : pic.twitter.com/OObHSCApoZ — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) December 3, 2021

Bizzy only went to the Three 6 side of the stage twice for the remainder of the night and each time he was accompanied by security and fellow members of the Bones Thugs.

Going into the matchup, Bizzy made his thoughts on the “Devil worshipping” Three 6 Mafia clear.

Bizzy Bone already want smoke with Three Six Mafia… lol. 😳 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/KdQ513iblA — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) December 1, 2021

Rapper Freddie Gibbs was also in attendance as his real-time reaction was caught on video.