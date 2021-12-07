Deion Sanders changes his position on separate HBCU-NFL Scouting Combine

Deion Sanders has trained the spotlight on HBCU sports programs since he became head football coach of the Jackson State Tigers earlier this year. The retired Super Bowl champion also voiced his disappointment earlier this year after no players from HBCUs were selected in the NFL draft and very few were invited to NFL combines.

Previously, Coach Prime suggested having a separate NFL Scouting Combine just for HBCU players and planned to host it in Miami but has since rethought his position on the matter. He now feels that more slots should be added for each position that will be held for HBCU players so everyone gets a fair shake and look at the same time.

“They were going to allow 52 players I believe to come to that combine in Miami. We can allow 52 players to come to that combine in Indy. [There are] only four or five players for each position or maybe six if I’m doing my math correctly. Why should we be separate? Why should we be placed on another field where all the scouts aren’t coming, all the personnel’s not going to be there like they would normally be in Indy [Indiana]?” Sanders told the Clarion Ledger.

Sanders led the Tigers to victory this past weekend when they defeated Prairie View A&M for their first Southwestern Athletic Conference title since 2007. They are now set to face off against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec 18, 2021. The big game is unofficially recognized as the Black college football national championship.

