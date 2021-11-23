Deion Sanders weighs in on Boosie’s college plans to attend Jackson State

Boosie recently announced that he plans on enrolling in college and attending Jackson State University. The Louisiana rapper hit up the school one week ago as students were more than excited to meet one of their favorite rappers.

Boosie Badazz performed his hit song “Set It Off” live with Jackson State’s marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South, in front of a sold-out crowd at halftime of Jackson State’s 24-10 win over rival Alcorn State University. He later posted a video of him at the Mississippi HBCU along with a group of fans. In one of the clips, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper shared his plans.

“I’ve been coming to Jackson since I was 14, and I love y’all. Y’all love my stanky drawers and I love y’all back. And I just wanted to tell y’all that y’all always been supportive of me and it’s a big secret I was going to let it out, but I’m enrolling in Jackson State next semester,” he revealed in the footage.

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders heard the comments and weighed in on his podcast “21st and Prime.” Sanders believes the rapper has too many businesses and outside focuses that could easily get him distracted.

“You’re talking about a young man that’s very astute with life. Understanding what he wants to say, what he wants to accomplish. Smart as a whip. And energy level is unbelievable. And I know he said he wanted to enroll. I don’t believe that whatsoever. But I think if there was a school that he would enroll at, it would be Jackson State,” commented Sanders.

Prime Time also stated that last weekend’s game was the first time he met the rapper, though they have talked on several occasions on the phone. He revealed he dropped some advice on Boosie as well.

“First and foremost, this was not only a huge game, 60,000 there, but that was my first time, although we’ve talked on the phone several times, meeting Boosie. So I was a kid, you know, at halftime because they brought him in. So I just sat down across from him and gave him that big brother,” Sanders added.

Take a look at Boosie’s announcement below.