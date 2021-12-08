Travis Scott wants Astroworld Festival lawsuits dismissed

Travis Scott has denied any responsibility for the tragic deaths at Astroworld Festival last month in Houston and wants the lawsuits dismissed.

In court documents filed on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Scott denied all allegations in 11 of the lawsuits set against him. He is requesting that the judge dismisses the claims with prejudice so they cannot be brought to court again.

There have been nearly 300 lawsuits filed against the rapper and Astroworld organizers. A representative for Scott said that he will likely be filing more dismissals in the future.

Concert promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore have also denied all allegations against them.

The lawsuits allege negligence, misconduct and that Scott and the other concert organizers stood to gain from continuing the concert despite the issues with crowd control.

The attorney for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, who died at the festival, is not pleased with Scott’s efforts to absolve himself of culpability.

“Travis Scott’s attempt to escape responsibility for creating a deadly situation from which his fans could not escape is shameful and, sadly, true to form,” Houston attorney James Lassiter told CNN.

Lassiter also represents several more festival attendees who suffered significant injuries.

“While he continues using social media to present a public image of someone who is grieved by the catastrophic loss of life that his actions caused, he is quietly paying celebrity lawyers to argue his victims deserve nothing more than symbolic help with funeral costs,” he said.