Tristan Thompson wants alleged mother of his child to be fined

Among the prolific baby producers of the day, Tristan Thompson is arguably the most notorious because of whom he used to date and how often he was exposed on TV for his rampant infidelities.

Now, Thompson is squaring off with the alleged mother of his newborn infant as she aggressively tracks the NBA star to receive support.

Thompson first gained national notoriety as LeBron James’ former teammate during the Cleveland Cavs championship years, and then later as Khloe Kardashian’s chronically cheating boyfriend. He is now petitioning a Harris County, Texas, judge to fine Maralee Nichols for leaking private information about their alleged relationship, according to Page Six.

While denying that the child is his, he nevertheless filed legal documents in Houston to abort Nichols’ media blitz that he believes was launched “to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

Thompson also seeks to have Nichols put up a $30K bond just in case she violates the order.

After King James left the Cavs, Thompson was traded to the Boston Celtics. Having little impact on the court in Beantown, Thompson has now been banished to what’s considered NBA purgatory in Sacramento, California, this past summer.

Now playing his last year in the league with the perennially sorry Kings, Thompson allegedly tried to reason with Nichols that, after he retires, he will no longer be employed. Therefore, he will not be able to pay out her alleged child support demands and that she needs to stop trying to come up off of his name.

Thompson claims that the above message that Nichols posted on Snapchat is fabricated.