Tristan Thompson is reportedly now a father of 3

Tristan Thompson is reportedly now a father of three, but the most recent baby isn’t a product of his on-again-off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

According to reports from US Weekly, Thompson’s personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, and she alleges that the NBA star is the father.

Nichols claims that she and Thompson spent time together during his 30th birthday celebration in March. During that time, he was also dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, True, 3.

Court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, Dec. 3, have detailed that Thompson sent Nichols text messages insisting that she get an abortion and offering her $75,000 in hush money after finding out that she was pregnant.

“It is also apparent from the context and substance of these communications that they are from Tristan to Maralee, which reflects that Tristan is addressing the parties’ relationship, and even with respect to her pregnancy insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas,” the documents read.

Thompson – who also shares a 4-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig – has denied sending the text messages according to the court document but does admit to having sexual intercourse with Nichols multiple times at a hotel after Thompson’s birthday party in March.

Nichols is suing the basketball player for child support and asking that he cover her pregnancy-related medical expenses.