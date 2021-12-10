Director Malcolm D. Lee producing new musical with Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men are about to return to the spotlight with an upcoming project from director Malcolm D. Lee. Lee has partnered with Amazon Studios and Davis Entertainment on a coming-of-age movie musical called Brotherly based on the music of the “End of the Road” singers.

All three current members of the group — Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman — are also credited as executive producers of the forthcoming musical.

Lee, whose credits include the The Best Man franchise, Girls Trip and most recently, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is also in talks to direct the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brotherly is written by Marcus Gardley, whose works also include penning the new The Color Purple movie-musical adaptation and the upcoming Marvin Gaye biopic, What’s Going On. The cast and the production date have yet to be announced. Lee also talked about the upcoming project on Instagram and can’t wait to work with the four-time Grammy award winners.

“Let’s go! Mowtownphillybackagain with some Brooklyn in the mix!!! Amped up to collaborate with this team and make some dope content! This Jawn gonna be dope! #farfromthendoftheroad #blackmaledproductions,” he posted.

Boyz II Men stopped by ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” this week as reenactments of the ’80s hit sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” episodes were performed by the likes of Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, Damon Wayans and more. The Philly harmonizers sang their rendition of the iconic theme song from “Diff’rent Strokes,” watch their performance below.