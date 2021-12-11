How Rolling Loud DJ Five Venoms kept making money during the pandemic

DJ Five Venoms is the official DJ of the Rolling Loud music festival.

The festival returns to Los Angeles Dec. 10-12, In March 2020, when COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and the world, many entertainers lost money as a result of no longer having live gigs. For Five Venoms, things kept going smoothly, in large part thanks to his presence on the Internet.

Venoms talked to rolling out about working in a pandemic as well as some of his other ventures making and performing music.

Who are you DJ’ing for at the Rolling Loud LA Festival?

As the official DJ of the festival, I get the chance to DJ for lots of artists at the festival in addition to having my own set “DJ Five Venoms & Friends,” where I get to break new artists and give a platform to them.

You toured with Rod Wave on his #SoulFly Tour. How was that experience?

It was a very long tour, a good experience. There were amazing fans and great energy. It was a great opportunity to be introduced to new markets.

I was also able to break my new singles.

How has 2021 been for you doing gigs on a regular basis again? How difficult was 2020 for creators?

It’s been great to be back – I didn’t stop in 2020 because I was in Miami. Quarantine gave me a chance to launch my label Sic World and work with Rolling Loud. I stayed busy with radio and Twitch.

